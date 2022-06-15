Scope

The Forest Ecophysiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the physiological responses of trees to environmental factors and the mechanisms that help explain ecological phenomena.

Led by Dr. Heather McCarthy from the University of Oklahoma, the Forest Ecophysiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of forest ecophysiology, which connect the understanding of tree physiological responses to their environment with biochemical and molecular processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

carbon and nutrient dynamics in trees

developmental processes in trees

physiological measurements combined with modeling approaches

studies integrating multiple physiological parameters

tree water transport

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological mechanisms and responses of trees to environmental factors at different spatial scales, from cellular and organ levels to whole tree and ecosystem levels.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 13: Climate Action and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Forest Ecophysiology section does not consider studies that are descriptive without clear mechanistic explanations or primarily confirm findings from other systems. Research focusing solely on genomic and transcriptomic results without an equal or greater emphasis on physiological measurements is also excluded. Additionally, studies unrelated to the physiological processes and ecological interactions of forest ecosystems, those conducted in non-forest environments, clinical studies, or those primarily concerned with social, economic, or political aspects of forestry are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of forest ecophysiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.