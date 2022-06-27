Scope

Forest Ecophysiology is a speciality section of Frontiers in Forests and Global Change. It publishes cutting-edge, peer-reviewed research on the physiological responses of trees to environmental factors and the physiological mechanisms that help explain ecological phenomena. The section welcomes papers addressing tree carbon and nutrient dynamics, water transport and developmental processes, at spatial scales ranging from the cell and organ up to whole tree and the ecosystem level.

Studies that integrate data on multiple physiological parameters and/or combine physiological measurements with modeling approaches are particularly welcome, as are studies that link tree physiological responses to their environment with biochemical and molecular processes.

The following types of studies will not be considered for review:

1) Descriptive studies that do not provide a clear mechanistic explanation for their results.

2) Studies that primarily confirm findings from other systems.

3) Studies that focus on genomic and transcriptomic results without an equal or greater emphasis on physiological measurements of the same system.