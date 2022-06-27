heather r. mccarthy
University of Oklahoma
Norman, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
Washington State University
Pullman, United States
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
Auburn University
Auburn, United States
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
Ontario Forest Research Institute
Sault Ste Marie, Canada
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
University of Eastern Finland
Kuopio, Finland
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
Departamento de Agricultura, Sociedad y Ambiente,El Colegio de la Frontera Sur
Chiapas, Mexico
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
Surveying and Mapping Institute, Lands and Resource Department of Guangdong Province
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
Wilkes University
Wilkes-Barre, United States
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, India
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
Technical University of Braunschweig
Braunschweig, Germany
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
Zhejiang Agriculture and Forestry University
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
Singidunum University
Belgrade, Serbia
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology
Aragon Agrifood Research and Technology Center (CITA)
Zaragoza, Spain
Associate Editor
Forest Ecophysiology