Scope

The Forest Growth section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of forest growth and its underlying dynamics across various scales.

Led by Dr. Lauren Bennett from The University of Melbourne, the Forest Growth section welcomes submissions in the various domains of forest growth research, which connect the understanding of forest growth with biotic and abiotic factors, physiological processes, and ecosystem services.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applied research on management options for sustaining forest growth

biotic factors and their interdependencies with forest growth

carbon, energy, nutrient, and water cycles in forest ecosystems

climate change and disturbance regimes impacting forest growth trajectories

conceptual, theoretical, and review papers on forest growth

data gathering and modeling approaches for predicting forest growth

ecosystem services related to forest growth

human practices and their effects on forest growth

observational and experimental data-based research on forest growth

physiological processes linked to forest growth

remote sensing-based research on forest growth

spatiotemporal aspects of forest growth

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various factors influencing forest growth and the associated ecosystem services.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of forest growth, biotic and abiotic factors, physiological processes, ecosystem services, and human practices in relation to forest ecosystems, contributing to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 15 (Life on Land), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Forest Growth section does not consider studies that are unrelated to the growth, development, and dynamics of forest ecosystems. Research focusing on non-forest environments or urban planning without relevance to forest growth and management are outside the scope of this section. However, agricultural practices that have a direct impact on forest growth and management may be considered for submission.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of forest growth research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.