Scope

The Specialty Section “Forest Growth – from Trees to Ecosystems” focuses on growth as the key driver of forest ecosystem dynamics. Forest growth underpins canopy structure, and determines carbon- water- and nutrient fluxes, and the role of forests in carbon budgets at stand, regional and global scales.

Forest growth also reflects species traits and site conditions, especially soils and climate. Research that leads to better ability to predict forest growth is critical to practical efforts designed to help mitigate increasing atmospheric [CO2] via increased carbon storage.

The Specialty Section on Forest Growth will include papers on fundamental understanding of forest growth, that take any of whole-tree, canopy or ecosystem perspectives. The section will embrace papers that seek to enhance understandings of forest dynamics, and emerging properties of forest ecosystems. We also welcome more applied research on specific attributes of forests as they relate to or drive growth, including forest management. For example, papers that deal with scaling of physiological processes to tree growth and to forest ecosystem dynamics. Similarly welcome are papers that report mechanistic modelling approaches and that link processes across spatial and temporal scales, e.g. in assessing effects of human interference on growth and biomass accumulation.

The Specialty Section will consider original research and comprehensive analysis of existing data sets, conceptual (theoretical) papers, and critical reviews on forest growth and the relationship between tree growth and forest ecosystem dynamics. Studies are expected to have general (global) relevance, and a sound theoretical as well as empirical basis.