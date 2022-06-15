Scope

The Forest Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of ecological, social, and economic aspects of forest management.

Led by Dr. Manfred Lexer from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna, the Forest Management section welcomes submissions in the various domains of forest management, which address the challenges and complexities of managing forest ecosystems for diverse objectives.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment of sustainability in forest management

comparative studies of management approaches

ecological and social processes in forest management

functional biology in forest ecosystems

integration of ecosystem theory in forest management

management planning approaches and techniques

model-based approaches in forest management

natural disturbance regimes and their impact on forest management

planted and natural forests

theoretical and empirical studies on forest management

uncertainty in future climate and its implications for forest management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of forest management, considering the interplay between ecological, social, and economic factors.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the integration of ecological, social, and economic aspects of forest management, assessment of sustainability, comparative studies of management approaches, ecological and social processes, functional biology in forest ecosystems, management planning approaches and techniques, model-based approaches, natural disturbance regimes, planted and natural forests, theoretical and empirical studies, and uncertainty in future climate and its implications for forest management (SDGs 13, 15, and 17).

The Forest Management section does not consider studies primarily focused on carbon markets, economic systems utilizing forests without directly influencing their management, or environmental science and economics more generally. However, research on greenhouse gas emissions, carbon sequestration, climate change mitigation, agroforestry systems, and construction materials may be considered if they have a fundamental basis in forest management practices and align with the section's focus on the integration of ecological, social, and economic aspects of forest management.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of forest management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.