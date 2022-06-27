Scope

Forest management is the use and manipulation of forests to produce products and ecosystem services, and includes the process of planning and implementing silvicultural measures (e.g., regeneration, tending, harvesting) to meet specific management objectives. The spatial scale of forest management extends from stand to landscape and involves time scales of up to several decades and beyond.

Over the last decades forest management has evolved from a timber production focus to the acknowledgement that forests can provide a diverse range of ecosystem services. The complexity of forest management derives, inter alia, from the need to consider ecological and social processes that operate on different spatial and temporal scales, the positive and negative tradeoffs between different products and services, contrasting interests of stakeholders, and the uncertainty in future environmental conditions. Notably, intensifying natural disturbance regimes pose major challenges to forest management.

This Specialty Section on Forest Management will publish scientific articles on planted and natural forests that use theoretical, empirical and model-based approaches. We are particularly interested in management theories and concepts that integrate ecosystem theory, functional biology and uncertainty in future climate, and comparative studies of management approaches. Approaches and techniques for management planning that integrate ecological, social and economic information, the assessment of sustainability of forest management and related data needs are also within the scope of the section.

We welcome theoretical and conceptual papers, original research papers and reviews that have general relevance for the management of forest ecosystems.