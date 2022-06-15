Scope

The Forest Soils section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and exploring the complex interactions within forest soils across various scientific disciplines.

Led by Dr. Frank Hagedorn from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL), the Forest Soils section welcomes submissions in the various domains of soil science, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to enhance our knowledge of forest soil functioning and its response to global environmental changes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biogeochemistry of forest soils

biological processes and biodiversity in forest soils

carbon and nutrient cycling in forest soils

forest soil chemistry and physics

global change impacts on forest soils

integration of empirical, observational, theoretical, and modeling approaches

interdisciplinary research on forest soils involving social sciences

plant productivity and community dynamics in relation to forest soils

soil water relations in forest ecosystems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions and processes within forest soils, their response to environmental changes, and the implications for ecosystem functioning and management.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of forest soil functioning, contributing to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 15 (Life on Land), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Forest Soils section does not consider submissions that are unrelated to soil processes, properties, and functions within forest ecosystems. However, interdisciplinary research involving social sciences is welcomed, as long as it has a clear connection to forest soil functioning. Studies focusing on agricultural, urban, or non-forest environments are outside the scope of this section. Additionally, research primarily concerned with plant or animal ecology is excluded, unless it has a direct relevance to forest soils and their interactions with the ecosystem.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of soil science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.