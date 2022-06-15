Scope

The Forests and the Atmosphere section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interactions between forests and the atmosphere across various scales under changing climate conditions.

Led by Dr. Jaana Bäck from the University of Helsinki and Dr. Jörg-Peter Schnitzler from the Helmholtz Center München, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ), the Forests and the Atmosphere section welcomes submissions in the various domains of forest and atmospheric research, which aim to enhance understanding of biosphere-atmosphere interactions and their impact on Earth's climate sensitivity.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

the formation and fate of primary biogenic ozone precursors and processes occurring within and above forest canopies controlling the efficient exchange of gases

the fluxes of greenhouse gases, water, trace gases, and energy from forest ecosystems under a changing climate

the impact of land use change and its relevance for forest-atmosphere interactions

the key physical and chemical processes of trace gas exchange within and above canopy chemistry and particle formation

the meteorological and climatological effects on forest processes under changing climate

the regulation of trace gas emissions from trees and forests triggered by abiotic and biotic stressors, such as climate extreme events or herbivore outbreaks

the role of forests in global carbon dioxide and water balances

the key physical and chemical processes of trace gas exchange (emission, deposition), within and above canopy chemistry and particle formation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex mechanisms underlying forest-atmosphere interactions, employing state-of-the-art technology and approaches in plant and tree physiology, biogeochemistry, and process-based modeling. Interdisciplinary approaches are particularly encouraged.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of forest-atmosphere interactions in alignment with SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 15 (Life on Land), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of forest and atmospheric research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.