Scope

The People and Forests section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interactions between forests and people across various levels and disciplines.

Led by Dr. Erin Sills from North Carolina State University and Dr. Terence Sunderland from the University of British Columbia, the People and Forests section welcomes submissions in the various domains of forest and global change research, which explore the connections between the well-being of people and the state of forests.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and environmental contexts, to provide a comprehensive understanding of the complex relationships between people and forests.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate change mitigation and adaptation

forests sustaining agriculture

innovative finance mechanisms for sustainable forest management

landscape perspectives for sustainable forest management

linkages between forests and human health, including nutrition

local perceptions of ecosystem services, including cultural ecosystem services

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between people and forests, and their implications for science, policy, and practice.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the interactions between people and forests, climate change mitigation and adaptation, sustainable agriculture, innovative finance mechanisms for sustainable forest management, human health and nutrition, local perceptions of ecosystem services, and landscape perspectives for sustainable forest management (SDGs 1, 2, 3, 13, 15).

The People and Forests section does not consider submissions focusing solely on economic aspects without a direct connection to the well-being of people and the state of forests, or plant communities without direct human interaction. Additionally, studies on specific agroforestry products, such as mushrooms or bamboo, are excluded unless they are presented within a broader social or ecological context that explores the complex relationships between people and forests. Income generation studies are also outside the scope of this section unless they have a fundamental basis in forest management and contribute to the understanding of sustainable forest management and its implications for science, policy, and practice.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of forest and global change research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.