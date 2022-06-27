erin o sills
North Carolina State University
Raleigh, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
People and Forests
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Associate Editor
People and Forests
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Associate Editor
People and Forests
Institute of Forestry, Tribhuvan University
Pokhara, Nepal
Associate Editor
People and Forests
Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR)
Bogor, Indonesia
Associate Editor
People and Forests
Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute
Tsukuba, Japan
Associate Editor
People and Forests
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Uppsala, Sweden
Associate Editor
People and Forests
University of the Philippines Los Baños
Los Baños, Philippines
Associate Editor
People and Forests
Fuzhou University
Fuzhou, China
Associate Editor
People and Forests
Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR)
Bogor, Indonesia
Associate Editor
People and Forests
University of Gastronomic Sciences
Bra, Italy
Associate Editor
People and Forests
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
People and Forests
The Nature Conservancy
Arlington, United States
Associate Editor
People and Forests
Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Venice, Italy
Associate Editor
People and Forests
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
People and Forests