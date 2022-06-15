Scope

The Pests, Pathogens and Invasions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the ecological and social impacts of invasions by both native and non-native forest pests and pathogens. Invasions are considered events in which a native or non-native pest or pathogen spread uncontrollably into a new or existing environment as a consequence of environmental changes, including climate change, land-use change, human activities, etc.

Led by Dr. Pierluigi Bonello from The Ohio State University, the Pests, Pathogens and Invasions section welcomes submissions in the various domains of forest health, which contribute to the development of effective strategies for managing forest pest and pathogen invasions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biosecurity policy and tools, such as early warning systems, sentinel plantings, and citizen science

development of, and breeding for, resistance to forest pests and pathogens

evolution and emergence of new forest pathogens and pests

forest pest and pathogen dynamics, including pathways and mechanisms of introduction, establishment, and spread

organismal, molecular, and chemical ecology of tree-pathogen and tree-pest interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of forest pests, pathogens, and invasions, aiming to enhance our understanding and management of these critical issues.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and management of forest pests, pathogens, and invasions, contributing to SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Pests, Pathogens and Invasions section does not consider studies that focus solely on clinical treatments or human health. However, research on the non-biological aspects of invasions, such as economic or social impacts, may be considered if they are directly related to the understanding and management of forest pests, pathogens, and invasions. Research unrelated to the spread, control, or management of native and non-native, invasive forest pests and pathogens is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of forest health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.