Scope

The Planted Forests section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and management of planted forests for environmental and economic benefits.

Led by Professor Douglas Godbold from Mendel University, Czechia, the Planted Forests section welcomes submissions in various domains of planted forests, which aim to enhance the understanding of their contributions to ecosystem services and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development of new forest cover through tree planting

ecological stability and sustainability in multi-species plantations

interactions between tree stands and the atmosphere

leaf physiology and its impact on planted forests

soil carbon accumulation in planted forests

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the processes involved in planted forests and their contributions to ecosystem services and SDGs.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development of planted forests in alignment with SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 15 (Life on Land), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Planted Forests section does not consider purely observational studies, except for well-founded observation studies from poorly investigated biomes. Research unrelated to forestry, such as clinical studies, product efficacy, or social sciences without a fundamental basis in planted forests, falls outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of planted forests to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.