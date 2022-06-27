Scope

Planted forests are currently viewed as a major factor in mitigation of climate change, but also as an important tool in forest restoration. Planted forests provide a range of ecosystem services both environmental and economic, and make strong contributions to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Recently, there has been a movement away from optimized rotation, single species forests to multi-species plantations with a higher degree of ecological stability and sustainability.

The specialty section Planted Forests welcomes contributions from all aspects of Planted Forests for all biomes from cold arid to warm tropical. Contributions addressing topics from aspects such as tree planting to develop new forest cover, to topics such as the interactions of tree stands and the atmosphere are welcome. Contributions from single species stands to tree mixtures will be considered. Particularly welcome are contributions that integrate across scales from leaf physiology to soil carbon accumulation, and provide a contribution to mechanistic understanding of processes involved in Planted Forests that underpin their contributions to ecosystem services and SDGs. Submission of purely observational studies is not encouraged, however well-founded observation studies from poorly investigated biomes may be considered.

We welcome articles describing original research, presenting opinions or perspectives, or offering synthesis reviews both qualitative and/or quantitative.