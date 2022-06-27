douglas godbold
University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Planted Forests
Instituto de Investigación en Manejo Forestal Sostenible, Universidad de Valladolid
Palencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Planted Forests
Regional Center for Multidisciplinary Research, National Autonomous University of Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Planted Forests
Austral University of Chile
Valdivia, Chile
Associate Editor
Planted Forests
INRA Centre Bordeaux-Aquitaine
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Planted Forests
University of Eastern Finland
Kuopio, Finland
Associate Editor
Planted Forests
Aragon Agrifood Research and Technology Center (CITA)
Zaragoza, Spain
Associate Editor
Planted Forests
Mongolian University of Life Sciences
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Associate Editor
Planted Forests
Central South University Forestry and Technology
Changsha, China
Associate Editor
Planted Forests
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Planted Forests
Beijing Forestry University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Planted Forests
Forest Research
Roslin, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Planted Forests
University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Planted Forests
Research Institute of Forestry Policy and Information, Chinese Academy of Forestry
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Planted Forests