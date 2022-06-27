Scope

Temperate and Boreal Forests have been modified and used in many forms by human societies for millennia, and the anthropogenic disturbances influencing the structure and functionality of these forests have a very long history. Currently, these forests have multiple uses, contributing to the provision of numerous material and immaterial services, supporting conservation and recreation and helping to regulate local, regional and global climate, carbon, water and nutrient cycles. They are also expected to provide a contribution to the health and well-being of many human societies.

Because many industrialised societies have developed in these regions (this is historically where research universities were established), there is a great knowledge base on the ecology of these forests. However, several aspects remain to be understood.

Temperate and Boreal Forests is a specialty section of Frontiers in Forests and Global Change. It publishes original, refereed research on the ecology and functionality of the forests in these biomes. This specialty section takes a broad approach to the science developed in these ecosystems.

Manuscripts in this section should advance knowledge and understanding of:

1) Ecosystem-scale water, carbon and nutrient cycles.

2) Impacts of elevated CO2, nutrient deposition, ozone and pollution on forest function and dynamics.

3) Trait-function relationships and trait-environment relationships.

4) Impacts of introduction or reintroduction of plant and animal species on ecosystem community processes.

5) Biotic interactions.

6) Restoration of ecosystem functions, with emphasis on ecosystem fluxes and cycles.

We expect contributions with clearly formulated hypotheses that employ state-of-the-art theories, techniques and approaches in ecosystem ecology, community ecology, plant/tree physiology, biogeochemistry, and process-based modelling. We especially welcome studies taking interdisciplinary approaches.