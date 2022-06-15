Scope

The Temperate and Boreal Forests section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the ecology and functionality of forests in these biomes.

The Temperate and Boreal Forests section welcomes submissions in the various domains of forest and global change, which address the complex relationships between these forests and their multiple uses, contributions, and impacts on human societies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biotic interactions

ecosystem-scale water, carbon, and nutrient cycles

impacts of elevated CO2, nutrient deposition, ozone, and pollution on forest function and dynamics

impacts of introduction or reintroduction of plant and animal species on ecosystem community processes

restoration of ecosystem functions, with emphasis on ecosystem fluxes and cycles

trait-function relationships and trait-environment relationships

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions and processes occurring within temperate and boreal forest ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions contributing to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 15 (Life on Land), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Temperate and Boreal Forests section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on forest ecosystems, their dynamics, or management. Studies unrelated to temperate or boreal forests, or those that do not contribute to the understanding of these ecosystems, will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of forest and global change to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.