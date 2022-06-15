Scope

The Tropical Forests section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the impacts of global change on tropical forests and their role in biodiversity, ecosystem resilience, human livelihoods, and planetary functioning.

Led by Dr. Geertje Van Der Heijden from the University of Nottingham and Dr. Nophea Sasaki from the Asian Institute of Technology, the Tropical Forests section welcomes submissions in various domains of tropical forest research, which aim to address the challenges and opportunities related to global change and its impacts on these ecosystems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anthropogenic change impacts on tropical forest ecology, biodiversity, and function

climate change and extreme events effects on tropical forests

ecological, physiological, biogeographical, and functional aspects of tropical forest ecosystems

ecosystem services provided by tropical forests and their role in conservation and restoration incentives

examination of national or international policies influencing drivers of change in tropical forests

forest restoration strategies

modeling studies of tropical forest future scenarios and interactions with global atmospheric change

paleoecological and historical studies of past tropical forest responses to climatic or anthropogenic change

potential and challenges of tropical forest conservation, restoration, and sustainable development

remote sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things-based approaches for monitoring tropical forest changes

roles of tropical forestry in achieving climate change mitigation targets

tropical forests as socio-ecological systems, focusing on factors driving change or resilience

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of tropical forests in the context of global change, offering insights that have the potential for scalability and broader implications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of tropical forests, their role in biodiversity, human livelihoods, and planetary functioning, and the impacts of global change on these ecosystems (SDGs 13, 15, and 17).

Research primarily addressing clinical, engineering, or sociological aspects without a fundamental basis in tropical forest ecology or conservation is considered outside the scope. Single site studies are only encouraged if they offer insights with potential for scalability in the context of global change and contribute to the understanding of tropical forests, their role in biodiversity, human livelihoods, and planetary functioning, as well as the impacts of global change on these ecosystems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of tropical forest research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.