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57 articles

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Original Research

Published on 11 Sep 2025

The IBD-disk accurately assesses disability and psychological burden at IBD diagnosis and predicts adverse outcomes in both UC and Crohn’s disease during the first year of treatment: a prospective observational cohort study

in Therapy in Gastroenterology

  • Peter Rimmer
  • Viorelia Stoica
  • Maryam Ibrahim
  • Asima Javed
  • Karl Hazel
  • Michael Owusu
  • Daniel Regan-Komito
  • Rachel Cooney
  • Asif J. Iqbal
  • Iain Chapple
Frontiers in Gastroenterology
doi 10.3389/fgstr.2025.1642061
  • 3,314 views