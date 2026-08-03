Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
Investigation of factors affecting egg breakage resistance in laying hens using data mining and machine learning methods
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Editorial
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Technology and Code
Accepted on 14 Jul 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Correction
Published on 25 Jun 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Methods
Published on 03 Jun 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 01 Jun 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Editorial
Published on 20 May 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 13 May 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Correction
Published on 26 Mar 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 11 Mar 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 09 Mar 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 02 Mar 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 18 Feb 2026
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Technology and Code
Published on 12 Dec 2025
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 26 Nov 2025
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 27 Oct 2025
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 16 Oct 2025
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 01 Sep 2025
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 26 Aug 2025
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 20 Aug 2025
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 08 Aug 2025
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Correction
Published on 07 Aug 2025
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology
Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2025
in Statistical Genetics and Methodology