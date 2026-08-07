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Original Research

Accepted on 17 Jul 2026

Perinatal exposure to the environmental pollutant butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP) induces sex-specific alterations in the neuro-immune-endocrine network in adult rats

in Cytokines and Soluble Mediators in Immunity

  • Diana Lizeth Ruiz-Antonio
  • Karen E Nava-Castro
  • Claudia Angelica Garay-Canales
  • Yair Rodríguez Santiago
  • Maria Del Sol Rios-Avila
  • Cesar Antonio Zavala-Lopez
  • Lenin Pavón
  • Gilberto Pérez-Sánchez
  • Lilia Diaz
  • Jorge Morales-Montor
Frontiers in Immunology
  • 294 views