Scope

The Mechatronics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing mechatronic systems and technologies.

Led by Dr. Nariman Sepehri from the University of Manitoba, the Mechatronics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of mechatronics, which connect interdisciplinary fields to address the increasing demand for high-performance and miniaturized systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

autonomous systems

biomedical systems

control systems

design and optimization of mechanisms

guidance systems

high-resolution motion control

new actuators and sensors

precision fabrication machinery

robotics

vehicle and flight systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and integration of mechatronic technologies for applications such as precision machinery, automotive systems, and motion control.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the autonomous systems, biomedical systems, control systems, design and optimization of mechanisms, guidance systems, high-resolution motion control, new actuators and sensors, precision fabrication machinery, robotics, vehicle and flight systems, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The Mechatronics section does not consider submissions focusing on industrial design, fashion design, or urban planning, as these fields do not directly involve the integration of mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering principles that are central to mechatronics. However, studies that incorporate mechatronic technologies in applications such as precision machinery, automotive systems, and motion control, and contribute to the advancement of good health and well-being, industry, innovation and infrastructure, and sustainable cities and communities are welcome. Submissions that lack a strong mechatronics component will be deemed outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mechatronics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.