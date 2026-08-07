Frontiers in Microbiology

Editorial
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
Editorial: Biofilms in Aquatic Environments and New Strategies for Microbial Biofilm Control
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Editorial
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Editorial
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Editorial
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Review
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Correction
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Review
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Editorial
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Review
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Review
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Mini Review
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Review
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy