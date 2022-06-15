Scope

The Perception Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring sensory cognition and perception from an interdisciplinary standpoint.

Led by Dr. Lars Muckli from the University of Glasgow, the Perception Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of perception research, which connect diverse fields to enhance the understanding of sensory cognition.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cognitive neuroscience of perception

development and age-related decline of perceptual abilities

experimental psychology and psychophysics

human, animal, and computational models of perception

individual differences

multisensory integration

perceptual deficits and sensory rehabilitation

sensory cognition and attention

visual, auditory, tactile, olfactory, and taste perception

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of perception and sensory cognition, contributing to basic, clinical, or applied science.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Perception Science section does not consider submissions focusing on medical treatments, motor control, or neurological disorders, unless they have a foundation in the study of perception and its underlying mechanisms. Additionally, submissions related to cognitive impairments and psychological well-being will only be considered if they are directly connected to perceptual abilities and sensory cognition.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of perception research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.