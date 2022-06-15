Scope

The Cancer Cell Signaling section brings together leading and emerging research on the molecular mechanisms regulating intracellular and extracellular signaling in cancer. We spotlight studies that unravel how signal transduction pathways, receptor networks, and dynamic cellular communication drive cancer initiation, progression, and therapy response.

Led by Dr. Zhe-Sheng Chen (St. John's University, USA) and Dr. Emilio Hirsch (University of Turin) the Cancer Cell Signaling section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cancer research, which connect the understanding of key cellular processes involved in cancer development and tumor progression.

We welcome submissions around these themes within the field:

Signal transduction pathways including canonical and non-canonical pathways (such as RAS/MAPK, PI3K/AKT, Wnt/β-catenin, Notch, Hippo-YAP/TAZ), pathway rewiring by mutations and epigenetics, feedback loops, and network integration fueling tumor evolution and therapy resistance.

Receptors and initiators of signaling, encompassing growth factor receptors, hormone receptors, immune and pattern recognition receptors, GPCRs, and novel cell-surface or intracellular sensors in oncogenic contexts.

Cellular communication and microenvironmental signaling addressing cancer cell communication with other cancer, immune, and stromal cells, paracrine/exosome signaling, ECM and integrin-mediated pathways, and signaling at invasive fronts.

Ion channels, chemical signals, and hormonal regulation including ion channels like calcium, potassium, sodium, ligands, neurotransmitters, and hormones in cancer cell signal regulation and adaptation.

Cancer immunometabolism, metabolic checkpoints and nutrient-sensing controlling cancer and immune cell signaling.

Post-translational modifications such as palmitoylation, ubiquitination, glycosylation, acetylation, and other PTMs on pathway activity, immune evasion, and therapeutic resistance related to cancer pathways.

Discovery of oncogenic signaling heterogeneity, spatial gradients, and plasticity at the single-cell and multicellular level.

Pathways supporting tumor stemness, dormancy, reprogramming, resistance, cell-death modalities and their integration with anti-tumor immunity.

Mechanisms through which microbiota, metabolic axes, or distant-organ signals modulate cancer signaling at the molecular level.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental cellular processes governing cancer development and progression, as well as the components of signal transduction. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of cancer cell signaling, cellular processes, and signal transduction in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Cancer Cell Signaling section does not consider submissions that report solely descriptive, bioinformatics data without sufficient biological validation. Studies focusing on general cell biology or topics unrelated to cell signaling in the context of cancer are also considered outside the scope of this section. Research on biochemical processes involved in tumorigenesis and the tumor microenvironment should be directed to the Specialty Molecular and Cellular Oncology. Submissions reporting on druggable molecules and therapeutic targets should be directed to the Specialty Cancer Molecular Targets and Therapeutics. Submissions primarily centered on non-cancerous diseases are excluded from this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cancer research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Oncology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.