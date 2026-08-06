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72 articles

articles

Original Research

Published on 10 Apr 2026

Preoperative radiological compression features and their relationship with pre- and postoperative visual field defects in pituitary macroadenomas: a retrospective cohort from the neuro-ophthalmological clinic

in Neuro-Ophthalmology Disorders

  • Lorna Zwirs-Grech Fonk
  • Marjolein Tabak
  • Fleur I. Notting
  • Berit M. Verbist
  • Amir H. Zamanipoor Najafabadi
  • Luc van Vught
  • Gregorius P. M. Luyten
  • Marco J. T. Verstegen
  • Stijn W. van der Meeren
  • Nienke R. Biermasz
Frontiers in Ophthalmology
doi 10.3389/fopht.2026.1724655
  • 4,791 views