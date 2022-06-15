Mission & scope

Frontiers in Pain Research takes a holistic perspective to pain research covering mechanisms, treatments, socioeconomics, diagnostics, preventative measures, and pain management in a range of medical specialties.

Led by Field Chief Editor Professor Tony L Yaksh (Department of Anesthesiology and Pharmacology, University of California, San Diego, USA), the journal is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), SCOPUS and the DOAJ, among others. All studies contributing insights to the pathophysiology of pain, and development of novel analgesics for improved clinical treatment are welcome. Topical issues relevant to the journal, addressing insights into the pathophysiology of pain, and development of novel analgesics for include but are not limited to:

abdominal and pelvic pain

cancer pain

clinical trials, methods, and evidence synthesis

geriatric pain

headache

musculoskeletal pain

neuromodulatory interventions

neuropathic pain

non-pharmacological treatment of pain

pain in society: educational, ethical, and policy aspects

pain mechanisms

pain research methods

pediatric pain

pharmacological treatment of pain

veterinary and comparative pain.

The journal is particularly interested in research that focuses on the following:

Elucidation of pain biology. This research domain focuses on system function and: involves engagement of an interest inclusive of the gamut of current research technologies, including cellular from membrane biophysics to electrophysiology and non-invasive imaging (MRI, PET, US) and changes in indices of peripheral and neuraxial cellular function at the level of the cellular transcriptome and proteome as they underlie behavioral and functional indices of the pain phenotype in animal and human tissues and models. Factors influencing the expression of a pain phenotype: Studies focusing on the effects of sex, environmental and societal stressors and early experience on changes in pain expression and role of epigenetics in these effects



Characterization of pain interventions. The efficacy and mechanisms of action of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions which alter pain processing and perception are of principal interest. The focus is agnostic as to therapeutic modality: drug targets, novel delivery routes (topical, systemic, neuraxial) and mechanisms formulation/delivery platforms (encapsulation, toxins, transfection),, stimulation, and psychological interventions are all part of this focus; Clinical translation. Translation of the above insights into the diagnosis/management of pain in the clinical patient though systematic and well-controlled trials. The journal is equally interested in systematic studies aimed at minimizing and managing pain in companion species



Societal issues focusing on pain and its management. Systematic studies considering the impact on pain diagnosis and management of economic pressures, educational strategies and the regulatory environment. The journal encourages submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being, and SDG 5: gender equality



Clinical translation: translation of the above insights into the management of pain in the clinical patient though systematic and well-controlled trials.

Manuscripts that focus on higher order function (e.g. learning and memory, emotive conditions), or general medical conditions, economic studies, educational strategies, or general medical conditions without a foundation in pain research are not suitable for publication in this journal. Studies that primarily deal with memory and learning processes, unless directly linked to pain perception or management, are generally also outside the scope of this journal. Frontiers in Pain Research is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future. --- Frontiers in Pain Research encourages authors to follow ethical and research guidelines, such as those of the ARRIVE consortium addressing rigor and statistical validity of the analysis. Preclinical concerns require adherence to institutional animal care and use protocols and the instillation of the perspective of the three Rs: Reduce, Refine, Replace. Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.