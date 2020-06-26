Rare is the medical specialty in which the associated disease and pathology is not associated with pain and suffering, and which leads inevitably to a diminished quality of life. Curing the disease and correcting the pathology is the prime clinical imperative. Given its deleterious effects upon the physiological and psychological state of the human or animal, managing the attendant pain and suffering is of equal merit. This is the guiding theme of this journal.

The scope of the journal, as is the field of pain research, is dauntingly expansive, but reflects a threefold focus for the manuscripts that we invite for submission.

i) Elucidation of pain biology: This reflects an interest which is inclusive of the gamut of current research technologies from membrane biophysics and electrophysiology. This underlies system excitability to an understanding of peripheral components (inflammation, innate/adaptive immunity, the microbiome), as well as spinal and supraspinal organization, the role of which is to mediate pain behavior and experience.

ii) Characterization of pain interventions: The efficacy and mechanisms of action of

pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions which alter pain processing and perception are of principal interest. The focus is agnostic as to therapeutic modality: drug targets, novel delivery routes and mechanisms, stimulation, and psychological interventions are all part of this focus.

iii) Clinical Translation: Translation of these insights into the management of pain in the clinical patient though systematic and well controlled trials. Our interest is in the human, but we recognize that there is an important concern as well for minimizing and managing pain in companion species.

Our aim is to encourage the following of guidelines, such as those of the ARRIVE consortium addressing rigor and statistical validity of the analysis. Preclinical concerns require adherence to institutional animal care and use protocols and the instillation of the perspective of the three Rs: Reduce, Refine, Replace.

The journal Frontiers in Pain Research aims to encourage and disseminate high-quality pain research that challenges old and existing theories of mechanisms and treatment. The journal takes a holistic perspective covering mechanisms, treatments, socioeconomics, diagnostics, preventative measures and pain management in a range of medical specialties such as rheumatology and orthopedics. All studies contributing insights to the pathophysiology of pain and development of novel analgesics for improved clinical treatment and patient quality of life, will be welcome in this journal.

To address and achieve these ambitious goals, the journal is organized with Specialty Chief Editors who serve to oversee journal/section direction and vision.

We, the Editors of the Frontiers in Pain Research journal indeed find this journal to be an exciting challenge and look to its contributing meaningfully as a platform to enhance the management of pain: "Divinum est opus sedare dolorem" (Hippocrates).

Frontiers in Pain Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Pain Research is in cooperation with Neurovations Education .

