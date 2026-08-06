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National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
University of California, San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Center for Innovation in Pain Care, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
College of Medicine, Drexel University
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain