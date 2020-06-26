mark henry pitcher
National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
University of California, San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Center for Innovation in Pain Care, Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
College of Medicine, Drexel University
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Curtin University
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Kelly Services (United States)
Troy, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Cleveland, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
York University
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
School of Medicine, Emory University
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Queen's University
Kingston, Canada
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Eastman Institute for Oral Health, University of Rochester Medical Center
Rochester, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
McGill Centre for Integrative Neuroscience, Montreal Neurological Institute
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, UCSI University
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain