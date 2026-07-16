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Brain Tumor Center, Cancer Institute, Erasmus Medical Center
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Neuropathic Pain
Renji Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Neuropathic Pain
Translational Pain Neuroscience and Precision Health
Aalborg, Denmark
Associate Editor
Neuropathic Pain
Wolfson Centre for Age-Related Diseases, School of Neuroscience, King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Neuropathic Pain