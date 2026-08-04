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Virginia Commonwealth University
Richmond, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
University of Cape Coast
Cape Coast, Ghana
Associate Editor
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Université Clermont Auvergne
Clermont-Ferrand, France
Associate Editor
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Medical School, University of Pécs
Pécs, Hungary
Associate Editor
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain