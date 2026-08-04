Review
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
Opioid receptor agonist - antagonists in pain management: receptor specific mechanisms, dose response relationships, and clinical combination strategies
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Review
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Original Research
Accepted on 24 Jul 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Clinical Trial
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Systematic Review
Accepted on 14 Jul 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Systematic Review
Published on 03 Jul 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Original Research
Published on 30 Jun 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Original Research
Published on 24 Jun 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Systematic Review
Published on 22 May 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Perspective
Published on 08 May 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Systematic Review
Published on 30 Apr 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Original Research
Published on 22 Apr 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Original Research
Published on 01 Apr 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Systematic Review
Published on 27 Mar 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Clinical Trial
Published on 27 Mar 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Opinion
Published on 12 Feb 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Mini Review
Published on 30 Jan 2026
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Review
Published on 11 Dec 2025
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Review
Published on 20 Oct 2025
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Original Research
Published on 22 Sep 2025
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Brief Research Report
Published on 13 Aug 2025
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Editorial
Published on 06 Aug 2025
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Brief Research Report
Published on 11 Jun 2025
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Editorial
Published on 10 Jun 2025
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Mini Review
Published on 04 Jun 2025
in Pharmacological Treatment of Pain