Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Dalhousie University
Halifax , Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Pediatric Pain
Edge Hill University
Ormskirk , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Pediatric Pain
University of British Columbia
Vancouver , Canada
Associate Editor
Pediatric Pain
Starship Children's Health
Auckland , New Zealand
Associate Editor
Pediatric Pain