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Dalhousie University
Halifax, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Pediatric Pain
Ped Mind Institute (PMI)
Associate Editor
Pediatric Pain
Institute of Aquaculture, University of Stirling, Stirling FK9 4LA
Scotland, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Pediatric Pain
Edge Hill University
Ormskirk, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Pediatric Pain