Scope The specialty section on Abdominal and Pelvic Pain aims to advance research and knowledge surrounding the underlying central neurocircuitry of visceral pain, in order to identify and validate molecular targets for novel pharmaceutics and analgesia. Research efforts will focus on characterizing the mechanisms of visceral pain, including abdominal pain, chronic pelvic pain (CPP) and chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CPPS); debilitating conditions that present a public health crisis and a burden on healthcare expenditure. Examples of visceral pain syndromes include Vulvar Pain Syndrome (Vulvodynia), Vestibular Pain Syndrome, Clitoral Pain Syndrome, Dysmenorrhea, Endometriosis-Associated Pain Syndrome, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Pelvic Floor Muscle-pain Syndrome. Areas that will be covered by this section, but are not limited to: · Neurogastroenterology and the enteric nervous system · The role of the CNS in pathogenesis of chronic visceral pain · Stress-induced visceral hypersensitivity; the role of the amygdala and sex differences · Mechanisms of central neural circuitry underlying visceral pain · Neural innervation of the gastrointestinal tract · Gut-brain axis / interactions in the development and treatment of chronic gastrointestinal pain · Contribution of the microbiome to pain processing and higher order function This section will accept high-quality, cutting edge research focused on identifying and elucidating the role of central and peripheral neuroplasticity in these syndromes, as well as the association with anxiety. All studies must contribute insights to the epidemiology, generation, diagnosis, treatment and/or management of abdominal/pelvic pain. Articles focusing on specific visceral pain syndromes rather than the resulting persistent pain, do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to our sister journal, Frontiers in Physiology. Frontiers in Pain Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

