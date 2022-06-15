Scope

The specialty section on Abdominal and Pelvic Pain aims to advance original clinical, basic science and translational research pertaining to peripheral and central mechanisms of visceral pain to identify and validate molecular targets for novel pharmacological, immunologic, hormonal, stem cell and other therapeutic approaches to treat acute and chronic pain conditions. The specialty section will also feature research elucidating pathophysiological mechanisms of chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CPPS), identifying clinical biomarkers, developing diagnostic tests and validating the latest drugs to minimize symptoms and disease progression in the affected patients. Examples of visceral pain syndromes include Urological Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome (UCPPS), Vulvar Pain Syndrome (Vulvodynia), Vestibular Pain Syndrome, Clitoral Pain Syndrome, Dysmenorrhea, Endometriosis-Associated Pain Syndrome, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Pelvic Floor Muscle-pain Syndrome.

Areas that will be covered by this section include, but are not limited to the following:

· Neurogastroenterology and the role of the enteric nervous system in abdominal pain

· The modulatory role of the CNS in the pathogenesis of chronic visceral pain

· Stress-induced visceral hypersensitivity and central sensitization

· Sex differences in the molecular targets and processing of chronic pelvic pain

· Gut-brain interactions in the development and treatment of chronic gastrointestinal pain

· Co-morbidities among chronic pelvic pain disorders

· Contribution of the microbiome to pain processing in the nervous system

· Neuromodulation and electrostimulation in the management of chronic visceral pain

· Psychological pain mechanisms

· The role of covert inflammation in the maintenance of CPPS

· Multi-omics approaches for understanding chronic pelvic pain

· Perspectives on CPP etiology/mechanisms through health data and AI data analyses

This section will accept high-quality, cutting-edge research manuscripts focused on identifying and elucidating the role of central and peripheral neuroplasticity in chronic pelvic pain syndromes. The studies should provide insights into epidemiology, mechanisms, diagnosis, treatment and/or management of abdominal/pelvic pain. Articles focusing on specific visceral pain syndromes rather than the resulting persistent pain, do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to our sister journal, Frontiers in Physiology.