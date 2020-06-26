Scope

The Specialty section Cancer Pain in the journal Frontiers in Pain Research will aim to advance research and knowledge surrounding neoplasm-induced pain, pain caused by anticancer treatment or post-operative pain, and effective management strategies. Basic research will focus on identifying diverse neurophysiological changes that are directly caused by neoplastic processes, accounting for the disparities across cancer types (different pathophysiologies and etiologies), as well as pain mechanisms associated with response to treatment. The section will provide a journal home for high-quality, cutting edge research with the long-term goal of understanding and eliminating pain relating to cancer, through development of specialized pain therapies.

Topics covered:

· The role of neuromodulation and neurostimulation in treatment of cancer pain syndromes

· Targeted oncologic therapies to revolutionise treatment, improve outcomes in cancer and reduce painful side effects

· The use of bone marrow stem cells for treatments of neuroinflammation in chronic cancer pain

· Effective assessment of cancer pain using novel assessment tools

· Radiotherapy used as a treatment for cancer related pain

· Complementary therapies used alongside cancer treatment therapies to help relieve pain caused by treatment

· Cancer pain rehabilitation

All studies must contribute insights to the generation, treatment or management of pain experienced by cancer patients. Articles focusing on cancer pain management, personalized therapy, and multimodal treatment plans incorporating pharmacological, interventional and rehabilitation approaches, will be acceptable. Articles focusing on mechanisms of carcinogenesis and tumour progression in various cancer types, as well as treatment strategies targeted at tumour shrinkage or prevention, do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to our sister Journal, Frontiers in Oncology.