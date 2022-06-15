Scope

The Cancer Pain section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge and management strategies for cancer-related pain.

Led by Prof. Dr. Salahadin Abdi from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Cancer Pain section welcomes submissions in various domains of pain research, which aim to enhance understanding and develop effective treatments for cancer patients experiencing pain.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment of cancer pain using novel tools

cancer pain rehabilitation

complementary and alternative therapies for pain relief during cancer treatment

ethical standards of cancer pain

neuromodulation and neurostimulation in treating cancer pain syndromes

pharmacological and non-pharmacological management of cancer pain

radiotherapy as a treatment for cancer-related pain

targeted oncologic therapies to improve outcomes and reduce painful side effects

use of bone marrow stem cells for treating neuroinflammation in chronic cancer pain

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the generation, treatment, or management of pain experienced by cancer patients.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the cancer pain research, management strategies, and treatment options in alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pain research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.