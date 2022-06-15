Scope

The Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the science of clinical trial design and evidence synthesis.

Led by Dr. John Farrar from the University of Pennsylvania, the Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pain research, which contribute to the improvement of clinical trial design and interpretation.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pain research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

standard and alternative clinical trial designs including but not limited to adaptive clinical trial design methodology

cluster randomization,

cluster randomized stepped wedge designs,

cross-over designs

dose-escalation designs

factorial trials, and adaptive designs.

parallel group placebo-controlled trials

pick-the-winner designs

pragmatic trials evidence synthesis methods assay sensitivity in randomized clinical trials

bayesian methods of inference

comparative effectiveness research

methodological analysis approaches to clinical trials

meta-analytic techniques for data summary and

responder analyses situational components in clinical trials central nervous system and body interactions

determination and detection of population heterogeneity in patient enrollment

differentiation of specific pain phenotype

influence of placebo-treated group response on assay sensitivity

planned heterogeneity of study populations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, conduct, and analysis of clinical trials, as well as the synthesis of clinical trial data to inform clinical care and decision-making.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.