Scope

Clinical trials are considered the gold standard of clinical research studies with randomization and blinding providing substantial reductions in the risk of obtaining biased results. However, as we have learned over the last 70 years since their adoption as a mainstay of clinical research, there are many features of the design, conduct, and analysis of randomized clinical trials (RCTs) that can affect how they are interpreted and applied to the clinical care of patients they are intended to help. Without careful consideration of the design of RCTs, they can result in either false positive, or false negative results. As an important issue in RCTs of pain and other symptomatic syndromes, we are learning about the importance of the situational components on the outcome. These components can lead to very different responses in the placebo treated group, which may mitigate the assay sensitivity of RCTs mediated by powerful endogenous physiologic effects we have come to better understand as we continue to learn about the interaction between the central nervous system and the body.

In addition to all the considerations applied to the gold standard parallel group placebo-controlled trial, there has been substantial progress made on the development of alternative and adaptive clinical trial design methodology developed to handle different research situations. A few examples are the cross-over, pick-the-winner, adaptive dose-escalation, and adaptive randomization designs, which have significant advantages over standard RCTs but also unique potential challenges.

The primary focus of the Specialty Section "Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis" in the Frontiers Pain Research Journal is to encourage and facilitate the examination, discussion, and publication of methodological approaches to clinical trials by experienced researchers and junior, forward-looking investigators interested in advancing the science of clinical trial design. An additional goal is to explore how differences in methods of synthesis of clinical trial data may influence their conclusions. Finally, we aim to bring the methodological advances for clinical trials to the attention of people and groups interested in conducting clinical trials and to encourage new research in this area.