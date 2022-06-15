Scope

The Geriatric Pain section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and management of pain in older adults.

Led by Dr. Cary Reid from Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian, the Geriatric Pain section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pain research, which address the challenges and opportunities in assessing and managing pain in the aging population.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cognitive impairment and pain

development and testing of age-appropriate pain management approaches

dissemination and implementation of effective therapies

early and mid-life exposures affecting later-life pain

geriatric syndromes and pain care

impact of pain on aging adults and their families

innovative care models for pain management in older adults

innovative approaches to pain management and education

mechanisms underlying psychosocial/behavioral approaches to pain management

new methods of pain assessment

pain behaviors, communication, and outcomes

pain phenotyping

pre-clinical research on new targets for intervention

social determinants of health on later-life pain outcomes

treatment adherence and ways to improve it

pain disparities

role of emerging technologies as a tool to improve pain care

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the assessment, management, and education of geriatric pain, with a focus on enhancing the well-being of older adults living with pain, their caregivers, and healthcare providers.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and management of geriatric pain, cognitive impairment and pain, age-appropriate pain management approaches, effective therapies, geriatric syndromes and pain care, innovative care models, pain assessment, pain phenotyping, and treatment adherence, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pain research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.