Scope

The Headache section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of headache disorders.

Led by Dr. Frederick Freitag from the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Headache section welcomes submissions in various domains of headache research, which aim to enhance knowledge and promote progress in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

afferent and efferent function of trigeminal afferents in headache

behavioral medicine interventions and their neurobioloigic effects associated with treatment of headache

biomarkers for migraine based on biochemical and genetic covariates

cranial and cervical anatomy and their neurological contributions to headache

cerebrovascular events and their contribution to headache

direct and indirect economic and social impacts and costs of headache

functional neuroimaging studying the functional covariates of headache

genetic and epigenetic linkages in headache disorders

gut microbiome in the initiation and maintenance of the headache phenotype

herbal and nutraceuticals in headache pathogenesis

innate and adaptive immune signaling in migraine linked neuroinflammation

ketogenic diets, vasoactive amine avoidance and caffeine in migraine prevention

microglia and astrocytes-role in migraine

mitochondrial genetics and their contribution to migraine

neurotransmitters and neurohormones in the migraine circuitry

neuromodulatory interventions in the regulation of migraine phenotype

osteopathic, chiropractic and cranio-sacral therapeutic interventions in headache mechanism and outcomes

platelets and mast cells in migraine and cluster headaches

receptors and ion channels- normal and mutated functionality in headache

therapeutic targets and therapeutic interventions for migraine

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of headache disorders and their impact on individuals and society.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of headache disorders, cellular and circulating biomarkers, economic impact and costs of headache, functional neuroimaging, genetics of headache disorders, glial cells structure and function, gut microbiome role, headache in the workplace, healthcare socioeconomics, membrane receptors and ion channels, mitochondrial genetics role, neural pathways, neuroinflammation, neurotransmitters and neuropeptides, neuromodulation, potential new therapeutics, societal impact of headache, and subcellular biology (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Headache section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on headache-related topics, clinical diagnosis, or treatment. However, studies that address general pain management, non-headache neurological disorders, or psychological aspects may be considered if they have a direct relevance to headaches and contribute to the understanding and treatment of headache disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of headache research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.