Scope

Head pain is nearly universal, and migraine alone is more common than diseases such as diabetes. It is considered one of the most disabling conditions by the World Health Organization. It extracts enormous costs both in direct medical expenditures but also in societal and business costs. However, Headache Medicine has been on an explosive course over the past thirty years. The mission of the Editorial Board for Frontiers in Pain Research -Headache is to publish ideas and opinions that will further drive the expansion of this field.

Submissions should reflect ethics, diversity of inclusion and scientific rigor consistent with the type of submission.

In this specialty section, we focus on four major frontiers:

· Basic and Translational Research

· Neuroimaging and Biomarkers

· Therapeutics

· Healthcare socioeconomics

Within these four frontiers we welcome articles on:

· The genetics of headache disorders

· The role of mitochondrial genetics

· Subcellular biology

· Membrane receptors and ion channels

· Neural pathways

· The structure and function of Glial cells

· Neurotransmitters and Neuropeptides

· Neuroinflammation

· Functional Neuroimaging

· Cellular and circulating biomarkers

· Role of the gut microbiome

· Application of current therapeutics

· Advances in drug delivery

· Neuromodulation

· Potential new therapeutics

· Societal impact of headache

· Headache in the workplace

· Economic impact and costs of headache

Through research and publications on these frontiers and topics, we the Editorial Board, endeavor to increase a broad, generalized understanding of the importance of headache in medicine and society. We hope the cooperative development of treatments for COVID-19 can be expanded across the field of headache medicine, opening this frontier to continuing explosive growth.