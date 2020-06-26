Scope

The Neuropathic Pain section of Frontiers in Pain Research publishes experimental (animal and human) and clinical studies, case series as well as review papers that discuss the epidemiology, pheno- and genotypes, etiology and novel pharmacological (and non-pharmacological) treatment options for neuropathic pain.

Recent studies indicate that in the Western World approximately 1 in 5 individuals experience some form of chronic pain. This means that these people experience regular episodes of pain that exists for at least 3 months. Chronic pain has enormous psychological and socioeconomic consequences that range from the reduction of the quality of life, unemployment and social isolation to increased health care consumption and high costs to society.

A large group of people with chronic pain have signs and symptoms of neuropathic pain, related to defects within the somatosensory system. These neuropathic symptoms, together considered a disease on its own, are debilitating and have a negative impact on the quality of life. Neuropathic pain is difficult to treat and, additionally, many people do not receive appropriate treatment of their symptoms due to a lack of understanding of the symptoms and causes of neuropathic pain. Hence, we do not only need to improve our understanding of the neuropathic pain syndrome but also educate our students and fellow physicians.

Research efforts in this field are dedicated to educate and increase our knowledge of the complexities of neuropathic pain, in the broadest sense. We will publish experimental (animal and human) and clinical studies, as well as case series and (systematic) review papers that discuss the epidemiology, pheno- and genotypes, etiology and novel pharmacological (and non-pharmacological) treatment options for neuropathic pain.

Areas covered in this section include but are not limited to:

· Discussions of novel diagnostic and analyses techniques that will impact the way we will diagnose and treat our patients in the future. For example, one such promising technique is cornea confocal microscopy that allows non-invasive detection of small nerve fiber disease.

· Central, peripheral and segmental sensitization

· Endogenous pain modulation in chronic pain

· Shared decision-making and patient-tailored medicine

· Persistent postoperative pain of neuropathic etiology

· Neuropathy-associated syndromes and diseases

· Finally, one topic that is poorly addressed in both experimental and clinical studies is the benefit-harm relationship of individualized therapy. We welcome studies on this important topic in which benefits include efficacy or pain relief and harm relates to toxicity, abuse/addiction, sedation, respiratory depression, etc.

In the end, our patients are best served by our improved ability to predict the best treatment design based on the genotyping and phenotypic makeup of their neuropathic pain disease, whilst minimizing possible adverse effects.

We intend to build the specialty section “Neuropathic Pain” into a section that appeals to all with a wide interest in chronic pain in general and neuropathic pain symptoms and disease in particular. All studies must contribute insights into the mechanism, epidemiology, symptomatology, diagnosis, and treatment of neuropathic pain. Reports dealing with chronic pain outside of the broader realm of neuropathy-associated symptoms do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more general journals.