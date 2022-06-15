Scope

The Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain section welcomes fundamental human and rodent research as well as human clinical research aimed at enhancing understanding of effectiveness and mechanisms of non-pharmacological methods and integrative approaches for pain management. The section is led by Dr Mark Pitcher.

Topics considered to be within the scope of this section include (but are not limited to) the non-pharmacological approaches listed here:

acupuncture and acupoint techniques

cognitive-behavioral therapy and other psychological-based therapeutic interventions

deep breathing and respiratory regulation

environmental enrichment (i.e., forest bathing etc.)

exercise, including cardio and strength training

guided imagery

hypnosis

manual therapies (i.e., chiropractic, massage, physical therapy etc.)

mindfulness and other forms of meditation

music/art therapy

operant and classical conditioning

osteopathic medicine

placebo analgesia

resilience

social interaction/connectedness

stress management techniques

stretching

Tai Chi, yoga, Pilates and other mind & body approaches

In addition, this section will also accept manuscripts addressing integrative, multimodal approaches as well as submissions which support and advance the non-pharmacological treatment of pain as well as U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3; Good Health and Well-being).

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the efficacy and/or mechanisms of complementary non-pharmacological treatments for pain. Furthermore, manuscripts should present research that was designed to meet the highest methodological standards, featuring adequately powered studies, appropriate controls, and reflect the diversity of chronic pain population. All research methodology should be described clearly and with minimal jargon.

The Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain does not consider studies of natural products and neuro-modulatory interventions for pain treatment, as these interventions fall within the scope of other sections of the journal. Additionally, submissions focusing on psychiatric disorders or general medical conditions without relevance to pain management are outside the scope of this section. The section aims to support and advance the non-pharmacological treatment of pain and contribute to the broader goal of promoting good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pain research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.