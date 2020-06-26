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Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging, Department of Radiology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
University of Kansas Medical Center
Kansas City, United States
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Institute of Experimental Psychology, Heinrich Heine University of Düsseldorf
Düsseldorf, Germany
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Zurich University of Applied Sciences
Winterthur, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Linköping University
Linköping, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
The University of Iowa
Iowa City, United States
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Federal University of Sergipe
São Cristóvão, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Catholic University of the Sacred Heart
Milano, Italy
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Concordia University
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City, United States
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Department of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences, College of Nursing and Health Professions, Drexel University
Philadelphia, United States
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
The University of Iowa
Iowa City, United States
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Federal University of Alfenas
Alfenas, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Pain