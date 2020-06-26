Main content

Specialty chief editor serge marchand Université de Sherbrooke Sherbrooke , Canada Specialty Chief Editor Pain Mechanisms

Scope The section on Pain Mechanisms of the journal Frontiers in Pain Research publishes high-quality fundamental and translational research across the field of pain that will aim at deciphering the mechanisms implicated in the development, persistency, modulation and treatment of acute and chronic pain. Research efforts will aim to advance research and knowledge surrounding the underlying neurophysiological pathways in pain, including both central and peripheral nervous system mechanisms driving pain. Elucidating the pathophysiology contributing to the development of acute and chronic pain and, in particular, the persistence of chronic pain, is important in order to advance development of novel analgesic treatments. Research investigating the role of temporal and spatial summation in conditions of widespread pain is also clinically relevant. Basic mechanistic understanding is necessary for effective communication and collaboration between researchers, healthcare professionals and patients in order to make informed decisions on personal therapeutic strategies. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Nociceptors and peripheral nociceptive activity · Spinal cord nociceptive integration · Brain stem afferent and efferent pain modulation · Cortical activity and pain perception · Central sensitization · Excitatory and inhibitory mechanisms · Higher centers and cognitive pain modulation Publications in Pain Mechanisms section will aim to better understand the characteristics, variability, modulation and response to treatments of different types of pain from acute to chronic pain conditions. The articles are not intended to cover clinical reports that are not focusing on mechanisms of action. Frontiers in Pain Research is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Pain Res.

Abbreviation fpain

Electronic ISSN 2673-561X

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Submission Pain Mechanisms welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Pain Mechanisms, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

