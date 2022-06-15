Scope

The Pain Mechanisms section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the mechanisms involved in the development, persistence, modulation, and treatment of acute and chronic pain.

Led by Dr. Serge Marchand from Université de Sherbrooke, the Pain Mechanisms section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pain research, which connect fundamental and translational research to advance the understanding of pain mechanisms and improve treatment options.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

brain stem afferent and efferent pain modulation

central sensitization

cortical activity and pain perception

excitatory and inhibitory mechanisms

higher centers and cognitive pain modulation

nociceptors and peripheral nociceptive activity

spinal cord nociceptive integration

temporal and spatial summation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neurophysiological pathways, central and peripheral nervous system mechanisms, and the role of endogenous pain modulations in pain-free subjects and in different pain conditions.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Pain Mechanisms section does not consider clinical reports that do not focus on mechanisms of action. However, submissions primarily addressing clinical interventions, physical therapy, injury treatment, or disease management may be considered if they have a strong emphasis on underlying pain mechanisms and contribute to the understanding of pain mechanisms and improvement of treatment options. This ensures that the exclusions do not conflict with the in-scope areas or the SDG 3 goal of advancing good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pain research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.