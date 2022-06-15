Scope

The Pain Research Methods section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing methods and technologies for understanding and treating acute and chronic pain.

Led by Dr. Apkar Apkarian from Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, the Pain Research Methods section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pain research, which connect diverse methodologies and approaches to enhance the understanding of pain perception in health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models

circuits, pathways, synapses, neurons

clinical trial designs

cytokines, chemokines, inflammatory and immune pathways

genetic and epigenetic approaches

human and animal brain imaging techniques and their interpretation

identifying molecules, receptors, channels

interactions and/or combinations of above approaches with each other

large-scale data collection and modeling, statistics and machine learning

objective markers in humans and in animal models

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the methods and techniques employed in pain research, contributing to the overall understanding and treatment of pain.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Pain Research Methods section does not consider submissions focusing on healthcare management or professional development, as these topics fall outside the scope of pain research methodologies. However, patient care strategies that are directly related to the development or evaluation of pain research methods may be considered. Studies that do not primarily address the development or evaluation of pain research methods will not be considered for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pain research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.