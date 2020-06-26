Scope

The Pain Research Methods section of the journal Frontiers in Pain Research publishes high- quality advances in methods across all domains of scientific technologies from basic, applied, translational, and clinical approaches all aimed towards understanding mechanisms and uncovering treatments for acute and chronic pain.

Technologies in science in many domains continues to advance at a very fast pace. Adapting diverse methodologies and their combinations within and across domains can have a critical impact to advance understanding of pain perception in health and in disease.

Areas covered by this section, but are not limited to:

Methods and techniques for:

· Identifying molecules, receptors, channels,

· Animal models

· Circuits, pathways, synapses, neurons

· Cytokines, chemokines, inflammatory and immune pathways

· Clinical trial designs

· Objective markers in humans and in animal models

· Genetic and epigenetic approaches

· Human and animal brain imaging techniques and their interpretation

· Large-scale data collection and modeling, statistics and machine learning

· Interactions and/or combinations of above approaches with each other

The scope of this section of the journal emphasizes reporting methodologies and technologies while other sections may be more appropriate in the application of such methods for novel discoveries in the general topic of pain research.