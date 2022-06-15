Scope

The Pediatric Pain section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing pain in newborns, children, and adolescents.

Led by Dr. Allen Finley from Dalhousie University, the Pediatric Pain section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pain research, which aim to enhance knowledge and improve pain management in pediatric populations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

developmental neurobiology

epidemiology of acute and chronic pain

imaging techniques

integrated management of acute and procedural pain

interdisciplinary treatment of chronic and complex pain

knowledge translation

long-term outcomes of pediatric pain experiences

mechanisms of action of psychological, physical, and pharmacological interventions

mechanisms of neuropathic and nociplastic pain in pediatric age groups

multimodal pain management

novel pain assessment techniques

pain care delivery in low/middle-income countries and resource-limited regions

pain care in the context of life-limiting disease

patient engagement in research

personalized medicine

policy research

self-management strategies

social and societal implications of childhood pain

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric pain, including assessment, management, and long-term outcomes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of pediatric pain, developmental neurobiology, epidemiology of acute and chronic pain, imaging techniques, integrated management of acute and procedural pain, interdisciplinary treatment of chronic and complex pain, knowledge translation, long-term outcomes of pediatric pain experiences, mechanisms of action of psychological, physical, and pharmacological interventions, mechanisms of neuropathic and nociplastic pain in pediatric age groups, multimodal pain management, novel pain assessment techniques, pain care delivery in low/middle-income countries and resource-limited regions, pain care in the context of life-limiting disease, patient engagement in research, personalized medicine, policy research, self-management strategies, and social and societal implications of childhood pain (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pain research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.