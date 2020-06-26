Scope

The Pediatric Pain section of Frontiers in Pain Research publishes high-quality science on all aspects of pain in newborns, children, and adolescents, and on basic and developmental research in animal models. Clinical research using quantitative, qualitative, and mixed methods techniques is welcome. We seek to attract innovative research in areas not commonly studied or published.

Novel research is solicited in, but not restricted to, the four transformative goals illuminated by the recent Lancet Commission report (2020):

Make pain matter

• Social and societal implications of childhood pain

• Equity

• Pain care delivery in low/middle-income countries, and in resource-limited regions of rich countries

• Policy research

Make pain understood

• Developmental neurobiology

• Mechanisms of neuropathic and nociplastic pain in pediatric age groups

• Mechanisms of action of psychological, physical, and pharmacological interventions in neonatal and pediatric pain, and their appropriate application in clinical care

• Imaging

• Knowledge translation

• Epidemiology of acute and chronic pain

• Long-term (and adult) outcomes of pediatric pain experiences

Make pain visible

• Novel pain assessment techniques, including for impacts on physiology, cognition, affect, and function, in addition to intensity

• Awareness and acknowledgement of pain

• Implementation science

Make pain better

• Multimodal and interdisciplinary treatment of chronic and complex pain

• Integrated management of acute and procedural pain

• Management of pain in patients with drug dependency, including newborns

• Personalized medicine

• Self-management

• Patient engagement in research

• Early and primary prevention techniques

There are ethical and practical challenges in pediatric pain research, and many chronic pain syndromes have relatively low incidence, so we welcome the examination and use of innovative experimental quantitative and qualitative designs such as single-subject, dyadic analysis, social network analysis, and others. We are willing to consider systematic reviews and meta-analyses in novel areas not previously examined. Palliative care in general is not part of our scope, but pain care in the context of life-limiting disease is certainly an acceptable area.

Eccleston C, et al. Lancet Child Adolesc Health 2020; https://doi.org/10.1016/ S2352-4642(20)30277-7