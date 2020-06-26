clara abadesso
Hospital Prof. Doutor Fernando Fonseca, EPE
Amadora, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
Hospital Prof. Doutor Fernando Fonseca, EPE
Amadora, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Balamand
Beirut, Lebanon
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
Queensland Children's Hospital, Children's Health Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
ACT, Inc.
Iowa City, United States
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia, United States
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
University of Siena
Siena, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
School of Nursing, Faculty of Health, Dalhousie University
Halifax, Canada
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
HCA Hospice Care
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
York University
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
Women's and Children's Health Network
North Adelaide, Australia
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
National Pirogov Memorial Medical University
Vinnytsya, Ukraine
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
Örebro University
Örebro, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
University of Ibadan
Ibadan, Nigeria
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain
Washington State University Vancouver
Vancouver, United States
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Pain