Scope

The Pharmacological Treatment of Pain section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and management of pain in both human and non-human patients.

Led by Dr. S. Negus from Virginia Commonwealth University, the Pharmacological Treatment of Pain section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pain research, which aim to enhance the ability of physicians and veterinarians to address pain states and improve the quality of life for their patients.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment of therapeutic ratios for interventions altering pain behaviors

characterization and implementation of experimental models assessing nociceptive processing and effects of therapeutic interventions

defining effects of analgesic targets on pain thresholds and aversive components of pain state

pharmacology of interventions that alter acute and chronic pain behaviors observed after acute stimulation, inflammation, and neuropathic nerve injuries

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the pharmacological approaches to pain management and their impact on the pain behavior of organisms.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Pharmacological Treatment of Pain section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on pain management through pharmacological interventions. However, studies that explore the combination of pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches to pain treatment, while maintaining a primary emphasis on pharmacological interventions, may be considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pain research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.