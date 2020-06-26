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College of Medicine, Drexel University
Philadelphia, United States
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
College of Medicine, Drexel University
Philadelphia, United States
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Clinical Center, Pécs University
Pécs, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
University of Arizona
Tucson, United States
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
NSW Government
New South Wales, Australia
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Saveetha Medical College & Hospital
Chennai, India
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
School of Pharmacy, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
School of Medicine, Yale University
New Haven, United States
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Department of Anesthesiology, Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University
Henan, China
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University
Providence, United States
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
University of Cádiz
Cádiz, Spain
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati, United States
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
UFR de Médecine et des Professions Paramédicales, Université Clermont Auvergne
Clermont-Ferrand, France
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Fatima Jinnah Women University
Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Craiova
Craiova, Romania
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Department of Neuroscience, University of Texas at Dallas
Richardson, United States
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain
Shenzhen University
Shenzhen, China
Community Reviewer
Pharmacological Treatment of Pain