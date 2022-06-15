Scope

The Veterinary and Comparative Pain section is dedicated to publishing research focused on pain mechanisms, measurement, models, and management in non-human species. Studies that focus on comparative work and translational models are encouraged.

Led by Dr. B. Duncan X. Lascelles from North Carolina State University, the Veterinary and Comparative Pain section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pain research, which connect the understanding of pain generation, treatment, and management in both non-human species and humans through a comparative approach.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular and molecular mechanisms of pain, including in naturally occurring painful disease

clinical trials of human therapeutic strategies using naturally occurring painful disease in animals

clinical trials of veterinary therapeutic strategies using naturally occurring painful disease in animals

comparative evolutionary aspects of pain mechanisms

development and validation of induced or naturally occurring animal models of pain

development and validation of methods to measure any dimension impacted by pain or sensitivity

in vivo, ex vivo, and in vitro studies

pharmacokinetics of analgesics

studies of any intervention aimed at addressing pain, including drugs, biologics, diets, supplements, devices, and physical therapies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the generation, treatment, or management of pain in the species studied, or in humans via a comparative approach. Submissions that include participation of ‘patients with lived experience’ (humans with pain and owners of painful animals) are encouraged.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.