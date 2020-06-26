Scope

The ‘Veterinary and Comparative Pain’ section of Frontiers in Pain Research aims to publish high-quality research across all aspects of pain (mechanisms, measurement, models, management), focusing on studies that involve veterinary species, or are comparative across multiple species.



Articles can address advancing pain management in a non-human species of interest, or advancing human pain control through a comparative approach. The value of a comparative approach to answering critical questions about the mechanisms of, and alleviation of, pain is increasingly recognized for its value to the pain research community.



This journal solicits high-quality research involving non-human animals, across any pain condition, in areas including, but not limited to:

• In vivo, ex vivo and in-vitro studies

• Studies of any intervention aimed at addressing pain: including, but not limited to: drugs, biologic, diets, supplements, devices and physical therapies

• Development and validation of induced or naturally occurring animal models of pain

• Development and validation of methods to measure any dimension impacted by pain or sensitivity

• Cellular and molecular mechanisms of pain

• Clinical trials of veterinary therapeutic strategies using naturally occurring painful disease in animals

• Clinical trials of therapeutic strategies using naturally occurring painful disease in animals as proof of concept to inform human clinical trials

• Pharmacokinetics of analgesics All studies must contribute insights to the generation, treatment or management of pain in the species studied, or in humans via a comparative approach.

Studies using mice and/or rats are not appropriate for this journal unless data from other species are included in a comparative context, or the studies are aimed at the management of pain in mice or rats themselves. Guidance on scope will evolve over time as the section grows.