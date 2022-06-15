Scope

The Children and Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and improving children's health and well-being.

Led by Prof. Michelle Plusquin and Prof. Tim Nawrot from the University of Hasselt, the Children and Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of child health and development, which connect public health and pediatrics to enhance children's lives.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

approaches to improve children's health and well-being, including medical and public health interventions

epidemiology and prevention of childhood diseases and injuries, including environmental exposures, infectious diseases, chronic conditions, and mental health issues

gaining scientific insight into healthy development, aging, and behavior in children, including nutrition, physical activity, and social determinants of health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about factors influencing children's health, development, aging, and well-being, while maintaining a focus on public health and pediatrics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, such as ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages (SDG 3), ending hunger and achieving food security (SDG 2), and reducing inequalities (SDG 10).

The Children and Health section does not consider research investigating surgical studies, nomogram calculations, biometrical studies, and evaluation of highly specialized medical treatments as these are outside the scope of this section. However, clinical studies that focus on public health and pediatrics, and contribute to the understanding and improvement of children's health and well-being, are welcome. Additionally, pediatric ophthalmology or dentistry manuscripts, and descriptive studies with exclusively local interest are not considered suitable for this section. While general mental health issues, dental care, vaccine safety, mobile phone addiction, and sleep duration topics are excluded, submissions that specifically address these issues in the context of children's health and well-being, and align with the section's focus on public health and pediatrics, may be considered. The primary focus remains on promoting child health and well-being through a multidisciplinary approach.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of child health and development to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.