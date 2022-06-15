Scope

The Neonatology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in fetal and neonatal medicine.

Led by Dr. David Warburton from the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, United States, the Neonatology section welcomes submissions in various domains of neonatal medicine, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal and physiological experiments in neonatal medicine

basic science research in fetal and neonatal (patho)physiology

big data analysis in neonatal care

clinical observational studies in neonates

laboratory studies in fetal and neonatal biology

quality improvement projects in neonatal care

randomized controlled clinical trials in neonatology

technical innovations in neonatal medicine

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biological processes, clinical practices, and technological advancements in neonatal medicine.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Neonatology section does not consider submissions focusing on general obesity and nutrition unrelated to neonatal conditions, genetics and mutations not connected to neonatal medicine, medical education outside the context of neonatal care, and pregnancy and women's health issues that do not directly impact neonatal well-being. Additionally, respiratory support studies that are not specific to neonates will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neonatal medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.