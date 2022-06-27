Main content

Scope Obstetric and Pediatric Pharmacology aims to publish research devoted specifically to basic, translational, and clinical pharmacology in children and pregnant women. The section welcomes papers concerned with the developmental aspects of drug disposition and effect from birth through adulthood, in women during the course of pregnancy and during the post-partum period and lactation, and fetal pharmacology. This includes basic research into the ontogeny of metabolic pathways, pharmacogenetics relating to drug disposition and effect, development of drug targets for these populations, developmental toxicology, new drug development in these special populations, use of biomarkers to monitor drug safety and efficacy, optimal management of pharmacotherapy in these populations, advanced techniques in PK-PD modeling, disease progression, pharmacoepidemiology, medical informatics, imaging studies, ADR / AE safety analyses, and drug surveillance. While Obstetric and Pediatric Pharmacology is primarily centered on human investigation, integrative and translational approaches combining animal and human research are also encouraged. Our ultimate goal is to accelerate progress in these research areas and promote discussion of critical knowledge gaps in our understanding of obstetric and pediatric pharmacology. Frontiers in Pediatrics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

