Scope

The Obstetric and Pediatric Pharmacology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on basic, translational, and clinical pharmacology in children and pregnant women.

Led by Dr. Jeffrey Barrett from Aridhia Digital Research Environment and Dr. Catherine Sherwin from the University of Western Australia, the Obstetric and Pediatric Pharmacology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pharmacology, which connect the developmental aspects of drug disposition and effect from birth through adulthood.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

advanced techniques in PK-PD modeling

biomarkers for drug safety and efficacy

developmental aspects of drug disposition and effect

developmental toxicology

disease progression

drug surveillance

fetal pharmacology

imaging studies

medical informatics

metabolic pathway ontogeny

new drug development for special populations

optimal management of pharmacotherapy

pharmacogenetics relating to drug disposition and effect

pharmacoepidemiology

post-partum period and lactation pharmacology

pregnancy pharmacology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the pharmacological aspects of obstetrics and pediatrics, focusing on the topics listed above.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the obstetric and pediatric pharmacology, focusing on drug safety, efficacy, and development for special populations, contributing to the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, and SDG 4: Quality of Education.

The Obstetric and Pediatric Pharmacology section does not consider submissions focused on molecular docking, bone disorders, or immune system, as these topics fall outside the scope of obstetric and pediatric pharmacology. However, studies involving DNA analysis may be considered if they are directly related to pharmacogenetics and its impact on drug disposition and effect in children and pregnant women. Additionally, submissions that do not directly pertain to drug therapy or pharmacokinetics in these populations will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmacology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.