Scope

The Pediatric Cardiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in pediatric cardiology and related fields.

Led by Dr. Ruth Heying from the Department of Pediatric Cardiology at University Hospital Leuven, the Pediatric Cardiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of pediatric cardiology, which aim to enhance understanding and collaboration between subspecialties and the broader field of pediatrics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cardiac dysrhythmias and electrophysiology

cardiac surgery

early and late outcomes

experimental research

fetal diagnosis

genetics

intensive care management

interventional cardiology

invasive diagnostic techniques

morphology

neurodevelopment and psycho-social aspects

non-invasive diagnostic techniques

pulmonary hypertension, heart transplant, and mechanical assistance

structure, metabolism, and physiology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric cardiology, aiming to contribute to education and continuous improvement of knowledge in this field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pediatric cardiology, cardiac dysrhythmias and electrophysiology, cardiac surgery, early and late outcomes, experimental research, fetal diagnosis, genetics, intensive care management, interventional cardiology, invasive diagnostic techniques, morphology, neurodevelopment and psycho-social aspects, non-invasive diagnostic techniques, pulmonary hypertension, heart transplant, and mechanical assistance, structure, metabolism, and physiology and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Pediatric Cardiology section does not consider submissions focused on emergency medicine, limb prosthetics, or general surgery, as these topics fall outside the scope of pediatric cardiology and its related subfields. However, submissions related to metabolic disorders may be considered if they have a direct impact on pediatric cardiology, cardiac dysrhythmias and electrophysiology, cardiac surgery, early and late outcomes, experimental research, fetal diagnosis, genetics, intensive care management, interventional cardiology, invasive diagnostic techniques, morphology, neurodevelopment and psycho-social aspects, non-invasive diagnostic techniques, pulmonary hypertension, heart transplant, and mechanical assistance, structure, metabolism, and physiology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric cardiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.