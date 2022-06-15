Department of Pediatrics, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

Scope

The Pediatric Endocrinology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in pediatric endocrinology and its practical applications.

Led by Dr. Sally Radovick from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Rutgers, the Pediatric Endocrinology section welcomes submissions in various domains of pediatric endocrinology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

body fat, lipid metabolism, and childhood obesity

calcium, phosphorus, vitamin D, and bone metabolism (bone and mineral metabolism)

fetal development

gland disorders (adrenal, pituitary, thyroid)

genetic abnormalities associated with hormonal disorders

metabolic disorders and diabetes

normal and pathological growth and growth factors

pediatric endocrine tumors

puberty and reproduction

sexual differentiation and development (disorders of sex development)

sexual dysfunctions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric endocrinology, contributing to the understanding and advancement of the field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of pediatric endocrinology, contributing to improved child health and well-being (SDG 3), promoting gender equality (SDG 5), and ensuring healthy lives for all ages (SDG 3.8).

The Pediatric Endocrinology section does not consider submissions related to general endocrine issues, without a specific focus on children and adolescents. Likewise, submissions focusing on pediatric research or clinical care, without a focus on hormones and the endocrine system, are not within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric endocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.