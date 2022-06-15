Scope

The Pediatric Nephrology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of kidney-related diseases in children.

Led by Dr. Michael Moritz from Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, the Pediatric Nephrology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric nephrology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications to improve the care of children with kidney disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acute and chronic kidney disease

congenital anomalies of kidney and urinary tract

continuous renal replacement therapies

cystic kidney disease

dialysis

electrolyte disorders

hypertension

immunology

kidney development

nephrolithiasis

renal genetics

renal imaging techniques

renal pathology

transplantation

urinary tract infections

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric nephrology, aiming to enhance the understanding and management of kidney diseases in children.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of kidney-related diseases in children, acute and chronic kidney disease, congenital anomalies of kidney and urinary tract, continuous renal replacement therapies, cystic kidney disease, dialysis, electrolyte disorders, hypertension, immunology, kidney development, nephrolithiasis, renal genetics, renal imaging techniques, renal pathology, transplantation, and urinary tract infections (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Pediatric Nephrology section does not consider submissions focused on cardiology, neurology, or infectious diseases unrelated to kidney-related disorders in children, as these topics fall outside the scope of pediatric nephrology. Additionally, submissions on lipid metabolism will only be considered if they have a direct relevance to pediatric nephrology and kidney-related disorders in children.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric nephrology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.