Scope

The Pediatric Orthopedics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics and improving musculoskeletal care for children.

Led by a team of expert researchers and clinicians, the Pediatric Orthopedics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric orthopedics, which connect fundamental science and clinical research to enhance the knowledge of practitioners within the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abnormalities of musculoskeletal growth and development

adolescent and young adult hip disorders

benign and malignant musculoskeletal tumors

foot and ankle pathology

hand and upper extremity conditions

health care economics and policy

inflammatory arthritides

limb deficiencies and deformities

medical informatics

metabolic bone disease

musculoskeletal infection

neuromuscular conditions

pediatric sports medicine

spinal deformities

syndromes and skeletal dysplasias

trauma

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric orthopedics, aiming to improve the understanding and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions in children.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pediatric orthopedics, musculoskeletal care for children, and health care economics and policy (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Pediatric Orthopedics section does not consider submissions focusing on gender studies or body mass index, unless they have a direct impact on the musculoskeletal system or orthopedic treatment in pediatric populations. Studies without a clear orthopedic relevance will be deemed outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric orthopedics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.